1 thousand Jordanian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert JOD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 jod
14180.50 mad

1.00000 JOD = 14.18050 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861041.0979591.22151.464061.622630.9447118.7105
1 GBP1.1613911.2752105.9481.700421.884581.0971721.7311
1 USD0.910750.784191183.08351.333451.477870.8603517.0413
1 INR0.01096230.009438590.012036110.01604950.01778780.01035520.205111

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JOD14.18050 MAD
5 JOD70.90250 MAD
10 JOD141.80500 MAD
20 JOD283.61000 MAD
50 JOD709.02500 MAD
100 JOD1418.05000 MAD
250 JOD3545.12500 MAD
500 JOD7090.25000 MAD
1000 JOD14180.50000 MAD
2000 JOD28361.00000 MAD
5000 JOD70902.50000 MAD
10000 JOD141805.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 MAD0.07052 JOD
5 MAD0.35260 JOD
10 MAD0.70519 JOD
20 MAD1.41039 JOD
50 MAD3.52597 JOD
100 MAD7.05194 JOD
250 MAD17.62985 JOD
500 MAD35.25970 JOD
1000 MAD70.51940 JOD
2000 MAD141.03880 JOD
5000 MAD352.59700 JOD
10000 MAD705.19400 JOD