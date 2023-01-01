10 Jordanian dinars to Laotian kips

Convert JOD to LAK at the real exchange rate

10 jod
290743 lak

1.00000 JOD = 29074.30000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612951.097891.19961.463861.622880.94491518.7072
1 GBP1.1610411.2746105.8871.699621.884251.0970921.7199
1 USD0.91090.78456183.07491.333451.478310.8607517.0406
1 INR0.0109650.009444010.012037310.01605120.01779490.01036110.205123

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 JOD29074.30000 LAK
5 JOD145371.50000 LAK
10 JOD290743.00000 LAK
20 JOD581486.00000 LAK
50 JOD1453715.00000 LAK
100 JOD2907430.00000 LAK
250 JOD7268575.00000 LAK
500 JOD14537150.00000 LAK
1000 JOD29074300.00000 LAK
2000 JOD58148600.00000 LAK
5000 JOD145371500.00000 LAK
10000 JOD290743000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jordanian Dinar
1 LAK0.00003 JOD
5 LAK0.00017 JOD
10 LAK0.00034 JOD
20 LAK0.00069 JOD
50 LAK0.00172 JOD
100 LAK0.00344 JOD
250 LAK0.00860 JOD
500 LAK0.01720 JOD
1000 LAK0.03439 JOD
2000 LAK0.06879 JOD
5000 LAK0.17197 JOD
10000 LAK0.34395 JOD