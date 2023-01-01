5 Jordanian dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert JOD to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 jod
945.33 dzd

1.00000 JOD = 189.06600 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.334251.3287518.35370.910850.7850223.67261.47645
1 CAD0.74948510.99587813.75580.6826840.5883622.752561.10658
1 SGD0.7525871.00414113.81280.685510.5907972.763951.11116
1 ZAR0.05448490.07269650.072396810.04962880.04277190.2001010.0804443

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 JOD189.06600 DZD
5 JOD945.33000 DZD
10 JOD1890.66000 DZD
20 JOD3781.32000 DZD
50 JOD9453.30000 DZD
100 JOD18906.60000 DZD
250 JOD47266.50000 DZD
500 JOD94533.00000 DZD
1000 JOD189066.00000 DZD
2000 JOD378132.00000 DZD
5000 JOD945330.00000 DZD
10000 JOD1890660.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 DZD0.00529 JOD
5 DZD0.02645 JOD
10 DZD0.05289 JOD
20 DZD0.10578 JOD
50 DZD0.26446 JOD
100 DZD0.52892 JOD
250 DZD1.32229 JOD
500 DZD2.64458 JOD
1000 DZD5.28915 JOD
2000 DZD10.57830 JOD
5000 DZD26.44575 JOD
10000 DZD52.89150 JOD