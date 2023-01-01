1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert JMD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
43.80 ttd

1.00000 JMD = 0.04380 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.4351.48391.330950.9122518.42960.7850221.33585
1 JPY0.0069235310.01027380.009214870.006316320.1275980.005435120.0092488
1 AUD0.673997.334710.8969270.61478812.41970.5290260.900229
1 SGD0.751343108.521.1149210.68543813.8470.5898211.00368

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 JMD0.04380 TTD
5 JMD0.21902 TTD
10 JMD0.43804 TTD
20 JMD0.87608 TTD
50 JMD2.19020 TTD
100 JMD4.38039 TTD
250 JMD10.95097 TTD
500 JMD21.90195 TTD
1000 JMD43.80390 TTD
2000 JMD87.60780 TTD
5000 JMD219.01950 TTD
10000 JMD438.03900 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TTD22.82900 JMD
5 TTD114.14500 JMD
10 TTD228.29000 JMD
20 TTD456.58000 JMD
50 TTD1141.45000 JMD
100 TTD2282.90000 JMD
250 TTD5707.25000 JMD
500 TTD11414.50000 JMD
1000 TTD22829.00000 JMD
2000 TTD45658.00000 JMD
5000 TTD114145.00000 JMD
10000 TTD228290.00000 JMD