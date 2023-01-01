20 Jamaican dollars to Namibian dollars

Convert JMD to NAD at the real exchange rate

20 jmd
2.39 nad

1.00000 JMD = 0.11963 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2451.483351.330950.9124518.48060.784961.33755
1 JPY0.0069326510.01028350.009227010.006325710.128120.005441850.00927277
1 AUD0.6741597.242810.897260.61512812.45870.5291810.901709
1 SGD0.751343108.3771.114510.68556313.88530.5897741.00496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 JMD0.11963 NAD
5 JMD0.59813 NAD
10 JMD1.19627 NAD
20 JMD2.39254 NAD
50 JMD5.98135 NAD
100 JMD11.96270 NAD
250 JMD29.90675 NAD
500 JMD59.81350 NAD
1000 JMD119.62700 NAD
2000 JMD239.25400 NAD
5000 JMD598.13500 NAD
10000 JMD1196.27000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NAD8.35931 JMD
5 NAD41.79655 JMD
10 NAD83.59310 JMD
20 NAD167.18620 JMD
50 NAD417.96550 JMD
100 NAD835.93100 JMD
250 NAD2089.82750 JMD
500 NAD4179.65500 JMD
1000 NAD8359.31000 JMD
2000 NAD16718.62000 JMD
5000 NAD41796.55000 JMD
10000 NAD83593.10000 JMD