1 Jamaican dollar to Mexican pesos

Convert JMD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.11 mxn

1.00000 JMD = 0.11080 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2551.483791.330950.9125518.48460.7849291.33775
1 JPY0.0069321710.01028590.009226370.006325910.1281380.005441260.00927351
1 AUD0.6739597.220710.8969940.61500212.45770.5290030.901577
1 SGD0.751343108.3851.1148310.68562613.88830.5897511.00511

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 JMD0.11080 MXN
5 JMD0.55401 MXN
10 JMD1.10802 MXN
20 JMD2.21604 MXN
50 JMD5.54010 MXN
100 JMD11.08020 MXN
250 JMD27.70050 MXN
500 JMD55.40100 MXN
1000 JMD110.80200 MXN
2000 JMD221.60400 MXN
5000 JMD554.01000 MXN
10000 JMD1108.02000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 MXN9.02508 JMD
5 MXN45.12540 JMD
10 MXN90.25080 JMD
20 MXN180.50160 JMD
50 MXN451.25400 JMD
100 MXN902.50800 JMD
250 MXN2256.27000 JMD
500 MXN4512.54000 JMD
1000 MXN9025.08000 JMD
2000 MXN18050.16000 JMD
5000 MXN45125.40000 JMD
10000 MXN90250.80000 JMD