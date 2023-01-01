50 Jamaican dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert JMD to MOP at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
2.60 mop

1.00000 JMD = 0.05200 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.31.484121.330850.9127518.49860.7850531.33845
1 JPY0.0069300110.0102850.00922280.006325310.1281950.005440420.00927547
1 AUD0.673897.229310.8967270.61500512.46440.5289680.901848
1 SGD0.751399108.4271.1151710.68583413.89980.5898881.00571

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 JMD0.05200 MOP
5 JMD0.26001 MOP
10 JMD0.52002 MOP
20 JMD1.04004 MOP
50 JMD2.60011 MOP
100 JMD5.20021 MOP
250 JMD13.00053 MOP
500 JMD26.00105 MOP
1000 JMD52.00210 MOP
2000 JMD104.00420 MOP
5000 JMD260.01050 MOP
10000 JMD520.02100 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jamaican Dollar
1 MOP19.23000 JMD
5 MOP96.15000 JMD
10 MOP192.30000 JMD
20 MOP384.60000 JMD
50 MOP961.50000 JMD
100 MOP1923.00000 JMD
250 MOP4807.50000 JMD
500 MOP9615.00000 JMD
1000 MOP19230.00000 JMD
2000 MOP38460.00000 JMD
5000 MOP96150.00000 JMD
10000 MOP192300.00000 JMD