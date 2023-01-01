1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Mongolian tugriks

Convert JMD to MNT at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
22158.20 mnt

1.00000 JMD = 22.15820 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602451.095891.14591.466781.626420.94675518.7414
1 GBP1.1624611.27385105.9561.705111.890691.1005621.7865
1 USD0.91260.785022183.17751.338551.484230.8639517.1029
1 INR0.01097140.009437910.012022510.01609270.01784410.01038680.205619

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 JMD22.15820 MNT
5 JMD110.79100 MNT
10 JMD221.58200 MNT
20 JMD443.16400 MNT
50 JMD1107.91000 MNT
100 JMD2215.82000 MNT
250 JMD5539.55000 MNT
500 JMD11079.10000 MNT
1000 JMD22158.20000 MNT
2000 JMD44316.40000 MNT
5000 JMD110791.00000 MNT
10000 JMD221582.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Jamaican Dollar
1 MNT0.04513 JMD
5 MNT0.22565 JMD
10 MNT0.45130 JMD
20 MNT0.90260 JMD
50 MNT2.25650 JMD
100 MNT4.51300 JMD
250 MNT11.28250 JMD
500 MNT22.56500 JMD
1000 MNT45.13000 JMD
2000 MNT90.26000 JMD
5000 MNT225.65000 JMD
10000 MNT451.30000 JMD