500 Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert JMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 jmd
1,056.98 lkr

1.00000 JMD = 2.11396 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610351.0967591.2281.467891.627590.94694518.743
1 GBP1.1613911.2737105.9471.704721.890181.0997821.767
1 USD0.911850.785114183.18031.33841.484010.8634517.0896
1 INR0.01096150.00943870.012022110.01609030.01784090.01038050.205452

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 JMD2.11396 LKR
5 JMD10.56980 LKR
10 JMD21.13960 LKR
20 JMD42.27920 LKR
50 JMD105.69800 LKR
100 JMD211.39600 LKR
250 JMD528.49000 LKR
500 JMD1056.98000 LKR
1000 JMD2113.96000 LKR
2000 JMD4227.92000 LKR
5000 JMD10569.80000 LKR
10000 JMD21139.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 LKR0.47305 JMD
5 LKR2.36523 JMD
10 LKR4.73046 JMD
20 LKR9.46092 JMD
50 LKR23.65230 JMD
100 LKR47.30460 JMD
250 LKR118.26150 JMD
500 LKR236.52300 JMD
1000 LKR473.04600 JMD
2000 LKR946.09200 JMD
5000 LKR2365.23000 JMD
10000 LKR4730.46000 JMD