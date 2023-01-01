1 Jamaican dollar to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert JMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.002 kwd

1.00000 JMD = 0.00199 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JMD0.00199 KWD
5 JMD0.00994 KWD
10 JMD0.01988 KWD
20 JMD0.03976 KWD
50 JMD0.09941 KWD
100 JMD0.19882 KWD
250 JMD0.49705 KWD
500 JMD0.99410 KWD
1000 JMD1.98820 KWD
2000 JMD3.97640 KWD
5000 JMD9.94100 KWD
10000 JMD19.88200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KWD502.96700 JMD
5 KWD2514.83500 JMD
10 KWD5029.67000 JMD
20 KWD10059.34000 JMD
50 KWD25148.35000 JMD
100 KWD50296.70000 JMD
250 KWD125741.75000 JMD
500 KWD251483.50000 JMD
1000 KWD502967.00000 JMD
2000 KWD1005934.00000 JMD
5000 KWD2514835.00000 JMD
10000 KWD5029670.00000 JMD