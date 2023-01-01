5 Jamaican dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert JMD to HNL at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
0.80 hnl

1.00000 JMD = 0.15961 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8602351.0943591.02771.463531.624990.9468218.7193
1 GBP1.1624711.27215105.8171.701311.8891.1006521.7606
1 USD0.91380.786071183.17971.337351.484890.8652517.1054
1 INR0.01098570.009450270.012022210.01607780.01785160.01040220.205644

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 JMD0.15961 HNL
5 JMD0.79807 HNL
10 JMD1.59614 HNL
20 JMD3.19228 HNL
50 JMD7.98070 HNL
100 JMD15.96140 HNL
250 JMD39.90350 HNL
500 JMD79.80700 HNL
1000 JMD159.61400 HNL
2000 JMD319.22800 HNL
5000 JMD798.07000 HNL
10000 JMD1596.14000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jamaican Dollar
1 HNL6.26512 JMD
5 HNL31.32560 JMD
10 HNL62.65120 JMD
20 HNL125.30240 JMD
50 HNL313.25600 JMD
100 HNL626.51200 JMD
250 HNL1566.28000 JMD
500 HNL3132.56000 JMD
1000 HNL6265.12000 JMD
2000 HNL12530.24000 JMD
5000 HNL31325.60000 JMD
10000 HNL62651.20000 JMD