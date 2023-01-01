1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert JMD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
1352.08 gyd

1.00000 JMD = 1.35208 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860171.0944591.03021.463771.624660.9470918.7203
1 GBP1.1625611.27235105.8271.70171.888741.1010521.7633
1 USD0.91370.785947183.17441.337451.484450.8653517.1048
1 INR0.01098540.009449390.012022910.01608010.01784740.0104040.20565

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 JMD1.35208 GYD
5 JMD6.76040 GYD
10 JMD13.52080 GYD
20 JMD27.04160 GYD
50 JMD67.60400 GYD
100 JMD135.20800 GYD
250 JMD338.02000 GYD
500 JMD676.04000 GYD
1000 JMD1352.08000 GYD
2000 JMD2704.16000 GYD
5000 JMD6760.40000 GYD
10000 JMD13520.80000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 GYD0.73960 JMD
5 GYD3.69800 JMD
10 GYD7.39599 JMD
20 GYD14.79198 JMD
50 GYD36.97995 JMD
100 GYD73.95990 JMD
250 GYD184.89975 JMD
500 GYD369.79950 JMD
1000 GYD739.59900 JMD
2000 GYD1479.19800 JMD
5000 GYD3697.99500 JMD
10000 GYD7395.99000 JMD