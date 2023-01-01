5 Jersey pounds to Vanuatu vatus

Convert JEP to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 jep
759 vuv

1.00000 JEP = 151.88600 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860621.093790.98211.463971.624270.9471918.7224
1 GBP1.1619511.27085105.7191.70111.887351.1005921.7549
1 USD0.914350.786875183.18741.338551.485110.8660517.1184
1 INR0.01099120.009459060.01202110.01609080.01785260.01041080.205781

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JEP151.88600 VUV
5 JEP759.43000 VUV
10 JEP1518.86000 VUV
20 JEP3037.72000 VUV
50 JEP7594.30000 VUV
100 JEP15188.60000 VUV
250 JEP37971.50000 VUV
500 JEP75943.00000 VUV
1000 JEP151886.00000 VUV
2000 JEP303772.00000 VUV
5000 JEP759430.00000 VUV
10000 JEP1518860.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jersey pound
1 VUV0.00658 JEP
5 VUV0.03292 JEP
10 VUV0.06584 JEP
20 VUV0.13168 JEP
50 VUV0.32920 JEP
100 VUV0.65839 JEP
250 VUV1.64597 JEP
500 VUV3.29195 JEP
1000 VUV6.58390 JEP
2000 VUV13.16780 JEP
5000 VUV32.91950 JEP
10000 VUV65.83900 JEP