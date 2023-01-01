5 Jersey pounds to Turkish liras

Convert JEP to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 jep
184.73 try

1.00000 JEP = 36.94600 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
1 EUR10.8611651.093890.9811.464221.62490.9473618.7171
1 GBP1.1612211.27015105.651.700291.886881.1000921.7348
1 USD0.914250.787309183.17881.338651.485550.8661517.112
1 INR0.01099130.009465260.012022310.01609360.01785980.01041310.205725

How to convert Jersey pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Turkish Lira
1 JEP36.94600 TRY
5 JEP184.73000 TRY
10 JEP369.46000 TRY
20 JEP738.92000 TRY
50 JEP1847.30000 TRY
100 JEP3694.60000 TRY
250 JEP9236.50000 TRY
500 JEP18473.00000 TRY
1000 JEP36946.00000 TRY
2000 JEP73892.00000 TRY
5000 JEP184730.00000 TRY
10000 JEP369460.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jersey pound
1 TRY0.02707 JEP
5 TRY0.13533 JEP
10 TRY0.27066 JEP
20 TRY0.54133 JEP
50 TRY1.35333 JEP
100 TRY2.70665 JEP
250 TRY6.76663 JEP
500 TRY13.53325 JEP
1000 TRY27.06650 JEP
2000 TRY54.13300 JEP
5000 TRY135.33250 JEP
10000 TRY270.66500 JEP