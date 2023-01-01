1 Jersey pound to Tajikistani somonis

Convert JEP to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 jep
13.89 tjs

1.00000 JEP = 13.89290 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 JEP13.89290 TJS
5 JEP69.46450 TJS
10 JEP138.92900 TJS
20 JEP277.85800 TJS
50 JEP694.64500 TJS
100 JEP1389.29000 TJS
250 JEP3473.22500 TJS
500 JEP6946.45000 TJS
1000 JEP13892.90000 TJS
2000 JEP27785.80000 TJS
5000 JEP69464.50000 TJS
10000 JEP138929.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Jersey pound
1 TJS0.07198 JEP
5 TJS0.35990 JEP
10 TJS0.71979 JEP
20 TJS1.43958 JEP
50 TJS3.59896 JEP
100 TJS7.19791 JEP
250 TJS17.99478 JEP
500 TJS35.98955 JEP
1000 TJS71.97910 JEP
2000 TJS143.95820 JEP
5000 TJS359.89550 JEP
10000 TJS719.79100 JEP