1 thousand Jersey pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert JEP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,692.94 sgd

1.00000 JEP = 1.69294 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Singapore Dollar
1 JEP1.69294 SGD
5 JEP8.46470 SGD
10 JEP16.92940 SGD
20 JEP33.85880 SGD
50 JEP84.64700 SGD
100 JEP169.29400 SGD
250 JEP423.23500 SGD
500 JEP846.47000 SGD
1000 JEP1692.94000 SGD
2000 JEP3385.88000 SGD
5000 JEP8464.70000 SGD
10000 JEP16929.40000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SGD0.59069 JEP
5 SGD2.95345 JEP
10 SGD5.90689 JEP
20 SGD11.81378 JEP
50 SGD29.53445 JEP
100 SGD59.06890 JEP
250 SGD147.67225 JEP
500 SGD295.34450 JEP
1000 SGD590.68900 JEP
2000 SGD1181.37800 JEP
5000 SGD2953.44500 JEP
10000 SGD5906.89000 JEP