1 thousand Jersey pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert JEP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
19,571 mvr

1.00000 JEP = 19.57100 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861641.094191.00521.464071.62510.94759518.7289
1 GBP1.1605811.26975105.6151.699121.8861.0997621.7357
1 USD0.9140.787557183.17811.338151.485330.866117.1181
1 INR0.01098840.009468320.012022410.01608780.01785730.01041260.205801

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 JEP19.57100 MVR
5 JEP97.85500 MVR
10 JEP195.71000 MVR
20 JEP391.42000 MVR
50 JEP978.55000 MVR
100 JEP1957.10000 MVR
250 JEP4892.75000 MVR
500 JEP9785.50000 MVR
1000 JEP19571.00000 MVR
2000 JEP39142.00000 MVR
5000 JEP97855.00000 MVR
10000 JEP195710.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Jersey pound
1 MVR0.05110 JEP
5 MVR0.25548 JEP
10 MVR0.51096 JEP
20 MVR1.02192 JEP
50 MVR2.55479 JEP
100 MVR5.10959 JEP
250 MVR12.77398 JEP
500 MVR25.54795 JEP
1000 MVR51.09590 JEP
2000 MVR102.19180 JEP
5000 MVR255.47950 JEP
10000 MVR510.95900 JEP