1.00000 JEP = 10.20110 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 JEP10.20110 MOP
5 JEP51.00550 MOP
10 JEP102.01100 MOP
20 JEP204.02200 MOP
50 JEP510.05500 MOP
100 JEP1020.11000 MOP
250 JEP2550.27500 MOP
500 JEP5100.55000 MOP
1000 JEP10201.10000 MOP
2000 JEP20402.20000 MOP
5000 JEP51005.50000 MOP
10000 JEP102011.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jersey pound
1 MOP0.09803 JEP
5 MOP0.49014 JEP
10 MOP0.98028 JEP
20 MOP1.96057 JEP
50 MOP4.90142 JEP
100 MOP9.80284 JEP
250 MOP24.50710 JEP
500 MOP49.01420 JEP
1000 MOP98.02840 JEP
2000 MOP196.05680 JEP
5000 MOP490.14200 JEP
10000 MOP980.28400 JEP