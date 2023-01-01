1 Jersey pound to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert JEP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 jep
0.391 kwd

1.00000 JEP = 0.39087 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618351.094191.00091.464841.625340.94773518.7315
1 GBP1.1603111.26955105.5941.699741.885981.0996721.7353
1 USD0.9140.787681183.17421.338851.485550.8662517.1205
1 INR0.01098890.009470250.01202310.01609690.01786070.01041490.205839

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JEP0.39087 KWD
5 JEP1.95434 KWD
10 JEP3.90869 KWD
20 JEP7.81738 KWD
50 JEP19.54345 KWD
100 JEP39.08690 KWD
250 JEP97.71725 KWD
500 JEP195.43450 KWD
1000 JEP390.86900 KWD
2000 JEP781.73800 KWD
5000 JEP1954.34500 KWD
10000 JEP3908.69000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jersey pound
1 KWD2.55840 JEP
5 KWD12.79200 JEP
10 KWD25.58400 JEP
20 KWD51.16800 JEP
50 KWD127.92000 JEP
100 KWD255.84000 JEP
250 KWD639.60000 JEP
500 KWD1279.20000 JEP
1000 KWD2558.40000 JEP
2000 KWD5116.80000 JEP
5000 KWD12792.00000 JEP
10000 KWD25584.00000 JEP