100 Jersey pounds to Israeli new sheqels

Convert JEP to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 jep
463.72 ils

1.00000 JEP = 4.63717 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862041.0943591.02761.465391.626440.947818.754
1 GBP1.1600411.26945105.5921.699861.886681.0994821.7547
1 USD0.91380.787743183.17961.339051.486220.8661517.1371
1 INR0.01098570.009470380.012022210.01609830.01786750.0104130.206025

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JEP4.63717 ILS
5 JEP23.18585 ILS
10 JEP46.37170 ILS
20 JEP92.74340 ILS
50 JEP231.85850 ILS
100 JEP463.71700 ILS
250 JEP1159.29250 ILS
500 JEP2318.58500 ILS
1000 JEP4637.17000 ILS
2000 JEP9274.34000 ILS
5000 JEP23185.85000 ILS
10000 JEP46371.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jersey pound
1 ILS0.21565 JEP
5 ILS1.07825 JEP
10 ILS2.15649 JEP
20 ILS4.31298 JEP
50 ILS10.78245 JEP
100 ILS21.56490 JEP
250 ILS53.91225 JEP
500 ILS107.82450 JEP
1000 ILS215.64900 JEP
2000 ILS431.29800 JEP
5000 ILS1078.24500 JEP
10000 ILS2156.49000 JEP