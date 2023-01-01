1 Jersey pound to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert JEP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 jep
19677.40 idr

1.00000 JEP = 19677.40000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 JEP19677.40000 IDR
5 JEP98387.00000 IDR
10 JEP196774.00000 IDR
20 JEP393548.00000 IDR
50 JEP983870.00000 IDR
100 JEP1967740.00000 IDR
250 JEP4919350.00000 IDR
500 JEP9838700.00000 IDR
1000 JEP19677400.00000 IDR
2000 JEP39354800.00000 IDR
5000 JEP98387000.00000 IDR
10000 JEP196774000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Jersey pound
1 IDR0.00005 JEP
5 IDR0.00025 JEP
10 IDR0.00051 JEP
20 IDR0.00102 JEP
50 IDR0.00254 JEP
100 IDR0.00508 JEP
250 IDR0.01270 JEP
500 IDR0.02541 JEP
1000 IDR0.05082 JEP
2000 IDR0.10164 JEP
5000 IDR0.25410 JEP
10000 IDR0.50820 JEP