1 Jersey pound to Honduran lempiras

Convert JEP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1 jep
31.35 hnl

1.00000 JEP = 31.35310 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8625451.094591.03281.465261.62570.9479518.7514
1 GBP1.1593611.26895105.5421.698811.884811.0990221.7402
1 USD0.913650.788053183.1731.338751.485330.8661517.1324
1 INR0.0109850.009474870.012023110.0160960.01785830.01041380.205985

How to convert Jersey pounds to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 JEP31.35310 HNL
5 JEP156.76550 HNL
10 JEP313.53100 HNL
20 JEP627.06200 HNL
50 JEP1567.65500 HNL
100 JEP3135.31000 HNL
250 JEP7838.27500 HNL
500 JEP15676.55000 HNL
1000 JEP31353.10000 HNL
2000 JEP62706.20000 HNL
5000 JEP156765.50000 HNL
10000 JEP313531.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jersey pound
1 HNL0.03189 JEP
5 HNL0.15947 JEP
10 HNL0.31895 JEP
20 HNL0.63790 JEP
50 HNL1.59474 JEP
100 HNL3.18948 JEP
250 HNL7.97370 JEP
500 HNL15.94740 JEP
1000 HNL31.89480 JEP
2000 HNL63.78960 JEP
5000 HNL159.47400 JEP
10000 HNL318.94800 JEP