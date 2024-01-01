Convert GTQ to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas

5 gtq
980.72 ngn

Q1.000 GTQ = ₦196.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Nigerian Naira
1 GTQ196.14400 NGN
5 GTQ980.72000 NGN
10 GTQ1,961.44000 NGN
20 GTQ3,922.88000 NGN
50 GTQ9,807.20000 NGN
100 GTQ19,614.40000 NGN
250 GTQ49,036.00000 NGN
500 GTQ98,072.00000 NGN
1000 GTQ196,144.00000 NGN
2000 GTQ392,288.00000 NGN
5000 GTQ980,720.00000 NGN
10000 GTQ1,961,440.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NGN0.00510 GTQ
5 NGN0.02549 GTQ
10 NGN0.05098 GTQ
20 NGN0.10197 GTQ
50 NGN0.25492 GTQ
100 NGN0.50983 GTQ
250 NGN1.27458 GTQ
500 NGN2.54915 GTQ
1000 NGN5.09830 GTQ
2000 NGN10.19660 GTQ
5000 NGN25.49150 GTQ
10000 NGN50.98300 GTQ