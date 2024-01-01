Convert GTQ to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 Guatemalan quetzals to Kuwaiti dinars

5 gtq
0.197 kwd

Q1.000 GTQ = ك0.03948 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5071.4651.6110.95819.314
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9021.7331.9061.13422.852
1 USD0.9320.788183.4371.3661.5020.89318.004
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GTQ0.03948 KWD
5 GTQ0.19740 KWD
10 GTQ0.39481 KWD
20 GTQ0.78961 KWD
50 GTQ1.97403 KWD
100 GTQ3.94806 KWD
250 GTQ9.87015 KWD
500 GTQ19.74030 KWD
1000 GTQ39.48060 KWD
2000 GTQ78.96120 KWD
5000 GTQ197.40300 KWD
10000 GTQ394.80600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KWD25.32890 GTQ
5 KWD126.64450 GTQ
10 KWD253.28900 GTQ
20 KWD506.57800 GTQ
50 KWD1,266.44500 GTQ
100 KWD2,532.89000 GTQ
250 KWD6,332.22500 GTQ
500 KWD12,664.45000 GTQ
1000 KWD25,328.90000 GTQ
2000 KWD50,657.80000 GTQ
5000 KWD126,644.50000 GTQ
10000 KWD253,289.00000 GTQ