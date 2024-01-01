Convert GTQ to COP at the real exchange rate

250 Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos

250 gtq
131,848.75 cop

Q1.000 GTQ = $527.4 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5311.4661.6120.95919.294
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9051.7341.9061.13422.823
1 USD0.9320.788183.4321.3661.5020.89417.98
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Colombian Peso
1 GTQ527.39500 COP
5 GTQ2,636.97500 COP
10 GTQ5,273.95000 COP
20 GTQ10,547.90000 COP
50 GTQ26,369.75000 COP
100 GTQ52,739.50000 COP
250 GTQ131,848.75000 COP
500 GTQ263,697.50000 COP
1000 GTQ527,395.00000 COP
2000 GTQ1,054,790.00000 COP
5000 GTQ2,636,975.00000 COP
10000 GTQ5,273,950.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 COP0.00190 GTQ
5 COP0.00948 GTQ
10 COP0.01896 GTQ
20 COP0.03792 GTQ
50 COP0.09481 GTQ
100 COP0.18961 GTQ
250 COP0.47403 GTQ
500 COP0.94806 GTQ
1000 COP1.89611 GTQ
2000 COP3.79222 GTQ
5000 COP9.48055 GTQ
10000 COP18.96110 GTQ