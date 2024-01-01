Convert GTQ to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Chilean pesos

1,000 gtq
121,780 clp

Q1.000 GTQ = $121.8 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Chilean Peso
1 GTQ121.78000 CLP
5 GTQ608.90000 CLP
10 GTQ1,217.80000 CLP
20 GTQ2,435.60000 CLP
50 GTQ6,089.00000 CLP
100 GTQ12,178.00000 CLP
250 GTQ30,445.00000 CLP
500 GTQ60,890.00000 CLP
1000 GTQ121,780.00000 CLP
2000 GTQ243,560.00000 CLP
5000 GTQ608,900.00000 CLP
10000 GTQ1,217,800.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CLP0.00821 GTQ
5 CLP0.04106 GTQ
10 CLP0.08212 GTQ
20 CLP0.16423 GTQ
50 CLP0.41058 GTQ
100 CLP0.82115 GTQ
250 CLP2.05288 GTQ
500 CLP4.10577 GTQ
1000 CLP8.21153 GTQ
2000 CLP16.42306 GTQ
5000 CLP41.05765 GTQ
10000 CLP82.11530 GTQ