1 Guinean franc to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert GNF to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 ttd

GFr1.000 GNF = TT$0.0007881 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:32
How to convert Guinean francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 GNF0.00079 TTD
5 GNF0.00394 TTD
10 GNF0.00788 TTD
20 GNF0.01576 TTD
50 GNF0.03941 TTD
100 GNF0.07881 TTD
250 GNF0.19703 TTD
500 GNF0.39407 TTD
1000 GNF0.78813 TTD
2000 GNF1.57627 TTD
5000 GNF3.94067 TTD
10000 GNF7.88133 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 TTD1,268.82000 GNF
5 TTD6,344.10000 GNF
10 TTD12,688.20000 GNF
20 TTD25,376.40000 GNF
50 TTD63,441.00000 GNF
100 TTD126,882.00000 GNF
250 TTD317,205.00000 GNF
500 TTD634,410.00000 GNF
1000 TTD1,268,820.00000 GNF
2000 TTD2,537,640.00000 GNF
5000 TTD6,344,100.00000 GNF
10000 TTD12,688,200.00000 GNF