Convert GNF to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guinean francs to Russian rubles

1,000 gnf
10.12 rub

GFr1.000 GNF = руб0.01012 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5191.4641.6090.95919.26
1 GBP1.18311.27105.931.7321.9041.13422.791
1 USD0.9320.788183.4321.3651.4990.89317.951
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Russian Ruble
1 GNF0.01012 RUB
5 GNF0.05060 RUB
10 GNF0.10120 RUB
20 GNF0.20240 RUB
50 GNF0.50601 RUB
100 GNF1.01202 RUB
250 GNF2.53005 RUB
500 GNF5.06010 RUB
1000 GNF10.12020 RUB
2000 GNF20.24040 RUB
5000 GNF50.60100 RUB
10000 GNF101.20200 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guinean Franc
1 RUB98.81250 GNF
5 RUB494.06250 GNF
10 RUB988.12500 GNF
20 RUB1,976.25000 GNF
50 RUB4,940.62500 GNF
100 RUB9,881.25000 GNF
250 RUB24,703.12500 GNF
500 RUB49,406.25000 GNF
1000 RUB98,812.50000 GNF
2000 RUB197,625.00000 GNF
5000 RUB494,062.50000 GNF
10000 RUB988,125.00000 GNF