Convert GNF to MXN at the real exchange rate

20 Guinean francs to Mexican pesos

20 gnf
0.04 mxn

GFr1.000 GNF = Mex$0.002084 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5451.4651.6090.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8641.7321.9031.13322.748
1 USD0.9320.788183.4331.3651.50.89317.928
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Mexican Peso
1 GNF0.00208 MXN
5 GNF0.01042 MXN
10 GNF0.02084 MXN
20 GNF0.04169 MXN
50 GNF0.10422 MXN
100 GNF0.20845 MXN
250 GNF0.52112 MXN
500 GNF1.04223 MXN
1000 GNF2.08446 MXN
2000 GNF4.16892 MXN
5000 GNF10.42230 MXN
10000 GNF20.84460 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Guinean Franc
1 MXN479.74000 GNF
5 MXN2,398.70000 GNF
10 MXN4,797.40000 GNF
20 MXN9,594.80000 GNF
50 MXN23,987.00000 GNF
100 MXN47,974.00000 GNF
250 MXN119,935.00000 GNF
500 MXN239,870.00000 GNF
1000 MXN479,740.00000 GNF
2000 MXN959,480.00000 GNF
5000 MXN2,398,700.00000 GNF
10000 MXN4,797,400.00000 GNF