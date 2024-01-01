Convert GNF to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 Guinean francs to Indonesian rupiahs

10 gnf
19.04 idr

GFr1.000 GNF = Rp1.904 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5031.4641.6090.95819.249
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8641.7321.9031.13322.768
1 USD0.9320.788183.4491.3651.50.89317.947
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GNF1.90447 IDR
5 GNF9.52235 IDR
10 GNF19.04470 IDR
20 GNF38.08940 IDR
50 GNF95.22350 IDR
100 GNF190.44700 IDR
250 GNF476.11750 IDR
500 GNF952.23500 IDR
1000 GNF1,904.47000 IDR
2000 GNF3,808.94000 IDR
5000 GNF9,522.35000 IDR
10000 GNF19,044.70000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guinean Franc
1 IDR0.52508 GNF
5 IDR2.62541 GNF
10 IDR5.25081 GNF
20 IDR10.50162 GNF
50 IDR26.25405 GNF
100 IDR52.50810 GNF
250 IDR131.27025 GNF
500 IDR262.54050 GNF
1000 IDR525.08100 GNF
2000 IDR1,050.16200 GNF
5000 IDR2,625.40500 GNF
10000 IDR5,250.81000 GNF