Convert GNF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Guinean francs to Ghanaian cedis

1,000 gnf
1.68 ghs

GFr1.000 GNF = GH¢0.001679 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.511.4641.6080.95819.247
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8821.7321.9031.13322.767
1 USD0.9320.788183.4481.3651.4990.89317.943
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GNF0.00168 GHS
5 GNF0.00839 GHS
10 GNF0.01679 GHS
20 GNF0.03358 GHS
50 GNF0.08395 GHS
100 GNF0.16789 GHS
250 GNF0.41973 GHS
500 GNF0.83946 GHS
1000 GNF1.67891 GHS
2000 GNF3.35782 GHS
5000 GNF8.39455 GHS
10000 GNF16.78910 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guinean Franc
1 GHS595.62500 GNF
5 GHS2,978.12500 GNF
10 GHS5,956.25000 GNF
20 GHS11,912.50000 GNF
50 GHS29,781.25000 GNF
100 GHS59,562.50000 GNF
250 GHS148,906.25000 GNF
500 GHS297,812.50000 GNF
1000 GHS595,625.00000 GNF
2000 GHS1,191,250.00000 GNF
5000 GHS2,978,125.00000 GNF
10000 GHS5,956,250.00000 GNF