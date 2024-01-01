Convert GNF to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 Guinean francs to Swiss francs

20 gnf
0.00 chf

GFr1.000 GNF = SFr.0.0001038 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.531.4651.6090.95819.252
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8511.7321.9021.13322.761
1 USD0.9320.788183.4431.3651.50.89317.943
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Swiss Franc
1 GNF0.00010 CHF
5 GNF0.00052 CHF
10 GNF0.00104 CHF
20 GNF0.00208 CHF
50 GNF0.00519 CHF
100 GNF0.01038 CHF
250 GNF0.02596 CHF
500 GNF0.05191 CHF
1000 GNF0.10382 CHF
2000 GNF0.20764 CHF
5000 GNF0.51910 CHF
10000 GNF1.03821 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guinean Franc
1 CHF9,631.93000 GNF
5 CHF48,159.65000 GNF
10 CHF96,319.30000 GNF
20 CHF192,638.60000 GNF
50 CHF481,596.50000 GNF
100 CHF963,193.00000 GNF
250 CHF2,407,982.50000 GNF
500 CHF4,815,965.00000 GNF
1000 CHF9,631,930.00000 GNF
2000 CHF19,263,860.00000 GNF
5000 CHF48,159,650.00000 GNF
10000 CHF96,319,300.00000 GNF