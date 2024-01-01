Convert GMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

100 gmd
15.47 nok

D1.000 GMD = kr0.1547 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6171.4661.6120.95819.234
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9221.7331.9051.13222.733
1 USD0.9310.788183.4651.3651.5010.89217.914
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Norwegian Krone
1 GMD0.15474 NOK
5 GMD0.77369 NOK
10 GMD1.54737 NOK
20 GMD3.09474 NOK
50 GMD7.73685 NOK
100 GMD15.47370 NOK
250 GMD38.68425 NOK
500 GMD77.36850 NOK
1000 GMD154.73700 NOK
2000 GMD309.47400 NOK
5000 GMD773.68500 NOK
10000 GMD1,547.37000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 NOK6.46260 GMD
5 NOK32.31300 GMD
10 NOK64.62600 GMD
20 NOK129.25200 GMD
50 NOK323.13000 GMD
100 NOK646.26000 GMD
250 NOK1,615.65000 GMD
500 NOK3,231.30000 GMD
1000 NOK6,462.60000 GMD
2000 NOK12,925.20000 GMD
5000 NOK32,313.00000 GMD
10000 NOK64,626.00000 GMD