Convert GMD to GBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Gambian dalasis to British pounds sterling

5,000 gmd
57.82 gbp

D1.000 GMD = £0.01156 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6381.4661.6110.95819.242
1 GBP1.18211.27105.951.7321.9041.13222.743
1 USD0.9310.787183.4351.3641.50.89217.91
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / British Pound Sterling
1 GMD0.01156 GBP
5 GMD0.05782 GBP
10 GMD0.11565 GBP
20 GMD0.23130 GBP
50 GMD0.57825 GBP
100 GMD1.15649 GBP
250 GMD2.89123 GBP
500 GMD5.78245 GBP
1000 GMD11.56490 GBP
2000 GMD23.12980 GBP
5000 GMD57.82450 GBP
10000 GMD115.64900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Gambian Dalasi
1 GBP86.46890 GMD
5 GBP432.34450 GMD
10 GBP864.68900 GMD
20 GBP1,729.37800 GMD
50 GBP4,323.44500 GMD
100 GBP8,646.89000 GMD
250 GBP21,617.22500 GMD
500 GBP43,234.45000 GMD
1000 GBP86,468.90000 GMD
2000 GBP172,937.80000 GMD
5000 GBP432,344.50000 GMD
10000 GBP864,689.00000 GMD