Convert GMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs

500 gmd
6.55 chf

D1.000 GMD = SFr.0.01309 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6441.4661.6120.95819.247
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9521.7321.9051.13222.749
1 USD0.9310.787183.4361.3641.50.89117.915
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swiss Franc
1 GMD0.01309 CHF
5 GMD0.06546 CHF
10 GMD0.13092 CHF
20 GMD0.26183 CHF
50 GMD0.65458 CHF
100 GMD1.30915 CHF
250 GMD3.27288 CHF
500 GMD6.54575 CHF
1000 GMD13.09150 CHF
2000 GMD26.18300 CHF
5000 GMD65.45750 CHF
10000 GMD130.91500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 CHF76.38540 GMD
5 CHF381.92700 GMD
10 CHF763.85400 GMD
20 CHF1,527.70800 GMD
50 CHF3,819.27000 GMD
100 CHF7,638.54000 GMD
250 CHF19,096.35000 GMD
500 CHF38,192.70000 GMD
1000 CHF76,385.40000 GMD
2000 CHF152,770.80000 GMD
5000 CHF381,927.00000 GMD
10000 CHF763,854.00000 GMD