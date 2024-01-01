Convert GMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 Gambian dalasis to Bangladeshi takas

5 gmd
8.65 bdt

D1.000 GMD = Tk1.729 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GMD1.72923 BDT
5 GMD8.64615 BDT
10 GMD17.29230 BDT
20 GMD34.58460 BDT
50 GMD86.46150 BDT
100 GMD172.92300 BDT
250 GMD432.30750 BDT
500 GMD864.61500 BDT
1000 GMD1,729.23000 BDT
2000 GMD3,458.46000 BDT
5000 GMD8,646.15000 BDT
10000 GMD17,292.30000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gambian Dalasi
1 BDT0.57829 GMD
5 BDT2.89146 GMD
10 BDT5.78291 GMD
20 BDT11.56582 GMD
50 BDT28.91455 GMD
100 BDT57.82910 GMD
250 BDT144.57275 GMD
500 BDT289.14550 GMD
1000 BDT578.29100 GMD
2000 BDT1,156.58200 GMD
5000 BDT2,891.45500 GMD
10000 BDT5,782.91000 GMD