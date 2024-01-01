1 Gibraltar pound to Egyptian pounds
Convert GIP to EGP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Egyptian pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Egyptian Pound
|1 GIP
|61.33540 EGP
|5 GIP
|306.67700 EGP
|10 GIP
|613.35400 EGP
|20 GIP
|1,226.70800 EGP
|50 GIP
|3,066.77000 EGP
|100 GIP
|6,133.54000 EGP
|250 GIP
|15,333.85000 EGP
|500 GIP
|30,667.70000 EGP
|1000 GIP
|61,335.40000 EGP
|2000 GIP
|122,670.80000 EGP
|5000 GIP
|306,677.00000 EGP
|10000 GIP
|613,354.00000 EGP