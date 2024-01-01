500 Ghanaian cedis to Tajikistani somonis

Convert GHS to TJS at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
370.51 tjs

GH¢1.000 GHS = SM0.7410 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.489
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2650.5770.9911.161.162
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61289.633
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tajikistani Somoni
1 GHS0.74103 TJS
5 GHS3.70513 TJS
10 GHS7.41025 TJS
20 GHS14.82050 TJS
50 GHS37.05125 TJS
100 GHS74.10250 TJS
250 GHS185.25625 TJS
500 GHS370.51250 TJS
1000 GHS741.02500 TJS
2000 GHS1,482.05000 TJS
5000 GHS3,705.12500 TJS
10000 GHS7,410.25000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TJS1.34948 GHS
5 TJS6.74740 GHS
10 TJS13.49480 GHS
20 TJS26.98960 GHS
50 TJS67.47400 GHS
100 TJS134.94800 GHS
250 TJS337.37000 GHS
500 TJS674.74000 GHS
1000 TJS1,349.48000 GHS
2000 TJS2,698.96000 GHS
5000 TJS6,747.40000 GHS
10000 TJS13,494.80000 GHS