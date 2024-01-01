5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Thai bahts

Convert GHS to THB at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
12,676.75 thb

GH¢1.000 GHS = ฿2.535 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.495
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2660.5770.9911.161.171
1 EUR1.0741.465119.440.8461.4521.61289.644
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Thai Baht
1 GHS2.53535 THB
5 GHS12.67675 THB
10 GHS25.35350 THB
20 GHS50.70700 THB
50 GHS126.76750 THB
100 GHS253.53500 THB
250 GHS633.83750 THB
500 GHS1,267.67500 THB
1000 GHS2,535.35000 THB
2000 GHS5,070.70000 THB
5000 GHS12,676.75000 THB
10000 GHS25,353.50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ghanaian Cedi
1 THB0.39442 GHS
5 THB1.97211 GHS
10 THB3.94422 GHS
20 THB7.88844 GHS
50 THB19.72110 GHS
100 THB39.44220 GHS
250 THB98.60550 GHS
500 THB197.21100 GHS
1000 THB394.42200 GHS
2000 THB788.84400 GHS
5000 THB1,972.11000 GHS
10000 THB3,944.22000 GHS