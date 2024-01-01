Convert GHS to SLL at the real exchange rate

20 Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones

20 ghs
31,268.80 sll

GH¢1.000 GHS = Le1,563 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1060.7881.3521.50283.493
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2640.5770.9911.161.165
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61289.638
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 GHS1,563.44000 SLL
5 GHS7,817.20000 SLL
10 GHS15,634.40000 SLL
20 GHS31,268.80000 SLL
50 GHS78,172.00000 SLL
100 GHS156,344.00000 SLL
250 GHS390,860.00000 SLL
500 GHS781,720.00000 SLL
1000 GHS1,563,440.00000 SLL
2000 GHS3,126,880.00000 SLL
5000 GHS7,817,200.00000 SLL
10000 GHS15,634,400.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SLL0.00064 GHS
5 SLL0.00320 GHS
10 SLL0.00640 GHS
20 SLL0.01279 GHS
50 SLL0.03198 GHS
100 SLL0.06396 GHS
250 SLL0.15990 GHS
500 SLL0.31981 GHS
1000 SLL0.63961 GHS
2000 SLL1.27923 GHS
5000 SLL3.19807 GHS
10000 SLL6.39614 GHS