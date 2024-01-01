Convert GHS to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 Ghanaian cedis to Swedish kronor

50 ghs
36.25 sek

GH¢1.000 GHS = kr0.7251 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.49
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2650.5770.9911.161.167
1 EUR1.0741.465119.4390.8461.4521.61289.634
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swedish Krona
1 GHS0.72508 SEK
5 GHS3.62538 SEK
10 GHS7.25076 SEK
20 GHS14.50152 SEK
50 GHS36.25380 SEK
100 GHS72.50760 SEK
250 GHS181.26900 SEK
500 GHS362.53800 SEK
1000 GHS725.07600 SEK
2000 GHS1,450.15200 SEK
5000 GHS3,625.38000 SEK
10000 GHS7,250.76000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SEK1.37917 GHS
5 SEK6.89585 GHS
10 SEK13.79170 GHS
20 SEK27.58340 GHS
50 SEK68.95850 GHS
100 SEK137.91700 GHS
250 SEK344.79250 GHS
500 SEK689.58500 GHS
1000 SEK1,379.17000 GHS
2000 SEK2,758.34000 GHS
5000 SEK6,895.85000 GHS
10000 SEK13,791.70000 GHS