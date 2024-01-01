5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert GHS to PYG at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
2,610,075 pyg

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₲522.0 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93118.1070.7881.3521.50283.492
1 CAD0.73310.68213.2640.5770.9911.161.16
1 EUR1.0741.466119.440.8461.4521.61289.637
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Paraguayan Guarani
1 GHS522.01500 PYG
5 GHS2,610.07500 PYG
10 GHS5,220.15000 PYG
20 GHS10,440.30000 PYG
50 GHS26,100.75000 PYG
100 GHS52,201.50000 PYG
250 GHS130,503.75000 PYG
500 GHS261,007.50000 PYG
1000 GHS522,015.00000 PYG
2000 GHS1,044,030.00000 PYG
5000 GHS2,610,075.00000 PYG
10000 GHS5,220,150.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PYG0.00192 GHS
5 PYG0.00958 GHS
10 PYG0.01916 GHS
20 PYG0.03831 GHS
50 PYG0.09578 GHS
100 PYG0.19157 GHS
250 PYG0.47891 GHS
500 PYG0.95783 GHS
1000 PYG1.91565 GHS
2000 PYG3.83130 GHS
5000 PYG9.57825 GHS
10000 PYG19.15650 GHS