5 Ghanaian cedis to New Zealand dollars

5 ghs
0.57 nzd

GH¢1.000 GHS = $0.1131 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / New Zealand Dollar
1 GHS0.11311 NZD
5 GHS0.56556 NZD
10 GHS1.13111 NZD
20 GHS2.26222 NZD
50 GHS5.65555 NZD
100 GHS11.31110 NZD
250 GHS28.27775 NZD
500 GHS56.55550 NZD
1000 GHS113.11100 NZD
2000 GHS226.22200 NZD
5000 GHS565.55500 NZD
10000 GHS1,131.11000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NZD8.84089 GHS
5 NZD44.20445 GHS
10 NZD88.40890 GHS
20 NZD176.81780 GHS
50 NZD442.04450 GHS
100 NZD884.08900 GHS
250 NZD2,210.22250 GHS
500 NZD4,420.44500 GHS
1000 NZD8,840.89000 GHS
2000 NZD17,681.78000 GHS
5000 NZD44,204.45000 GHS
10000 NZD88,408.90000 GHS