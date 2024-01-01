Convert GHS to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

100 ghs
73.02 nok

GH¢1.000 GHS = kr0.7302 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.73023 NOK
5 GHS3.65115 NOK
10 GHS7.30229 NOK
20 GHS14.60458 NOK
50 GHS36.51145 NOK
100 GHS73.02290 NOK
250 GHS182.55725 NOK
500 GHS365.11450 NOK
1000 GHS730.22900 NOK
2000 GHS1,460.45800 NOK
5000 GHS3,651.14500 NOK
10000 GHS7,302.29000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.36943 GHS
5 NOK6.84715 GHS
10 NOK13.69430 GHS
20 NOK27.38860 GHS
50 NOK68.47150 GHS
100 NOK136.94300 GHS
250 NOK342.35750 GHS
500 NOK684.71500 GHS
1000 NOK1,369.43000 GHS
2000 NOK2,738.86000 GHS
5000 NOK6,847.15000 GHS
10000 NOK13,694.30000 GHS