Convert GHS to LRD at the real exchange rate

500 Ghanaian cedis to Liberian dollars

500 ghs
6,720.95 lrd

GH¢1.000 GHS = L$13.44 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1080.7881.3531.50383.498
1 CAD0.73210.68213.260.5770.991.161.142
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4380.8461.4521.61389.631
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Liberian Dollar
1 GHS13.44190 LRD
5 GHS67.20950 LRD
10 GHS134.41900 LRD
20 GHS268.83800 LRD
50 GHS672.09500 LRD
100 GHS1,344.19000 LRD
250 GHS3,360.47500 LRD
500 GHS6,720.95000 LRD
1000 GHS13,441.90000 LRD
2000 GHS26,883.80000 LRD
5000 GHS67,209.50000 LRD
10000 GHS134,419.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LRD0.07439 GHS
5 LRD0.37197 GHS
10 LRD0.74394 GHS
20 LRD1.48789 GHS
50 LRD3.71972 GHS
100 LRD7.43943 GHS
250 LRD18.59858 GHS
500 LRD37.19715 GHS
1000 LRD74.39430 GHS
2000 LRD148.78860 GHS
5000 LRD371.97150 GHS
10000 LRD743.94300 GHS