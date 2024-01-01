10 Ghanaian cedis to Jamaican dollars

Convert GHS to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
107.98 jmd

GH¢1.000 GHS = J$10.80 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1010.7881.3531.50383.482
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.9911.10161.135
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4280.8461.4521.61389.606
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.612

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jamaican Dollar
1 GHS10.79790 JMD
5 GHS53.98950 JMD
10 GHS107.97900 JMD
20 GHS215.95800 JMD
50 GHS539.89500 JMD
100 GHS1,079.79000 JMD
250 GHS2,699.47500 JMD
500 GHS5,398.95000 JMD
1000 GHS10,797.90000 JMD
2000 GHS21,595.80000 JMD
5000 GHS53,989.50000 JMD
10000 GHS107,979.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JMD0.09261 GHS
5 JMD0.46305 GHS
10 JMD0.92610 GHS
20 JMD1.85221 GHS
50 JMD4.63052 GHS
100 JMD9.26104 GHS
250 JMD23.15260 GHS
500 JMD46.30520 GHS
1000 JMD92.61040 GHS
2000 JMD185.22080 GHS
5000 JMD463.05200 GHS
10000 JMD926.10400 GHS