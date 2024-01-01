Convert GHS to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 Ghanaian cedis to Swiss francs

5 ghs
0.31 chf

GH¢1.000 GHS = SFr.0.06183 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swiss Franc
1 GHS0.06183 CHF
5 GHS0.30916 CHF
10 GHS0.61832 CHF
20 GHS1.23663 CHF
50 GHS3.09159 CHF
100 GHS6.18317 CHF
250 GHS15.45793 CHF
500 GHS30.91585 CHF
1000 GHS61.83170 CHF
2000 GHS123.66340 CHF
5000 GHS309.15850 CHF
10000 GHS618.31700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CHF16.17290 GHS
5 CHF80.86450 GHS
10 CHF161.72900 GHS
20 CHF323.45800 GHS
50 CHF808.64500 GHS
100 CHF1,617.29000 GHS
250 CHF4,043.22500 GHS
500 CHF8,086.45000 GHS
1000 CHF16,172.90000 GHS
2000 CHF32,345.80000 GHS
5000 CHF80,864.50000 GHS
10000 CHF161,729.00000 GHS