Convert GGP to MZN at the real exchange rate

50 Guernsey pounds to Mozambican meticals

50 ggp
4,038.09 mzn

£1.000 GGP = MT80.76 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6631.4661.6130.95919.282
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9551.7321.9061.13322.785
1 USD0.9320.788183.5281.3661.5030.89317.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mozambican Metical
1 GGP80.76170 MZN
5 GGP403.80850 MZN
10 GGP807.61700 MZN
20 GGP1,615.23400 MZN
50 GGP4,038.08500 MZN
100 GGP8,076.17000 MZN
250 GGP20,190.42500 MZN
500 GGP40,380.85000 MZN
1000 GGP80,761.70000 MZN
2000 GGP161,523.40000 MZN
5000 GGP403,808.50000 MZN
10000 GGP807,617.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Guernsey pound
1 MZN0.01238 GGP
5 MZN0.06191 GGP
10 MZN0.12382 GGP
20 MZN0.24764 GGP
50 MZN0.61911 GGP
100 MZN1.23821 GGP
250 MZN3.09553 GGP
500 MZN6.19105 GGP
1000 MZN12.38210 GGP
2000 MZN24.76420 GGP
5000 MZN61.91050 GGP
10000 MZN123.82100 GGP