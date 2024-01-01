100 Guernsey pounds to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GGP to MNT at the real exchange rate

100 ggp
428,428 mnt

£1.000 GGP = ₮4,284 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6481.4661.6130.95819.286
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9451.7321.9061.13322.792
1 USD0.9320.788183.5141.3661.5020.89317.966
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GGP4,284.28000 MNT
5 GGP21,421.40000 MNT
10 GGP42,842.80000 MNT
20 GGP85,685.60000 MNT
50 GGP214,214.00000 MNT
100 GGP428,428.00000 MNT
250 GGP1,071,070.00000 MNT
500 GGP2,142,140.00000 MNT
1000 GGP4,284,280.00000 MNT
2000 GGP8,568,560.00000 MNT
5000 GGP21,421,400.00000 MNT
10000 GGP42,842,800.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Guernsey pound
1 MNT0.00023 GGP
5 MNT0.00117 GGP
10 MNT0.00233 GGP
20 MNT0.00467 GGP
50 MNT0.01167 GGP
100 MNT0.02334 GGP
250 MNT0.05835 GGP
500 MNT0.11671 GGP
1000 MNT0.23341 GGP
2000 MNT0.46682 GGP
5000 MNT1.16706 GGP
10000 MNT2.33412 GGP