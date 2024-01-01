10 thousand Guernsey pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert GGP to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 ggp
1,309,270 cve

£1.000 GGP = Esc130.9 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.6571.4661.6120.95919.286
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9741.7331.9061.13322.796
1 USD0.9320.788183.5261.3661.5020.89317.968
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 GGP130.92700 CVE
5 GGP654.63500 CVE
10 GGP1,309.27000 CVE
20 GGP2,618.54000 CVE
50 GGP6,546.35000 CVE
100 GGP13,092.70000 CVE
250 GGP32,731.75000 CVE
500 GGP65,463.50000 CVE
1000 GGP130,927.00000 CVE
2000 GGP261,854.00000 CVE
5000 GGP654,635.00000 CVE
10000 GGP1,309,270.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Guernsey pound
1 CVE0.00764 GGP
5 CVE0.03819 GGP
10 CVE0.07638 GGP
20 CVE0.15276 GGP
50 CVE0.38189 GGP
100 CVE0.76378 GGP
250 CVE1.90946 GGP
500 CVE3.81891 GGP
1000 CVE7.63782 GGP
2000 CVE15.27564 GGP
5000 CVE38.18910 GGP
10000 CVE76.37820 GGP